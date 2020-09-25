1/1
DAVID MILLER
MILLER, David Charles


David Charles Miller, age 74, of West Chester, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at his home. He was born on September 25, 1945, in Newark, New Jersey, the son of Charles and Edna (Fisher) Miller. He graduated from Fairlawn High School in New Jersey and from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. He received his Master's Degree from the University of Southern California and was employed by the U.S. Air Force as a Logistics and Maintenance Officer for 24 years, retiring in 1993. On June 15, 1968, he married Lois Ziegler and together they raised two children, Erica and Scott. David was a member of the Rotary Club of Beaver Creek, the Logistics Officers Association, the Miami Alumni Association and the Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity. Surviving David are his wife, Lois Miller; two children, Erica Miller Huff and Scott (Cara) Miller; four grandchildren, Zachary Fields, Heather Huff, and Rylee and Logan Miller; one sister, Karen Miller; and many other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH on Sunday, September 27, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 4:00 p.m. Online condolences may be made at



www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com



Published in Journal-News on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
SEP
27
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
