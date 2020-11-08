1/1
David MOHR
MOHR, David Lee

Age 61 of Fairborn, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Kettering Medical

Center. He was born January 21, 1959, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of Ronald and Deanna Mohr. He is preceded in death by his mother, Deanna Mae Mohr; and niece, Lori Harris. David is survived by his

children, Travis (Lori) Hayes, Brittany Hayes, David Mohr, Jr.; father, Ronald E. Mohr; sisters, Rhonda Brewer, Denise (Tom) Harris; former wife and mother of his children, Gina (Joe) Schwieterman; grandchildren, Aleya and Amelia Hayes; as well as numerous other relatives and many friends; and beloved dogs, Charlie and Reese. David was a well-known motocross racer and former amateur champion. He had a heart of gold and his life revolved around his family. David was a very selfless and giving person and he put everyone else before himself. He was a devoted father and grandfather, a go-getter, and a cherished friend to many. David was so loved and will be greatly missed. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at

Newcomer North Chapel (4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45424). Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 10:30 am, also at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Valley View Memorial Gardens in Xenia, OH. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online

condolence.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
