David MORRIS

MORRIS, David Kent Age 74, of Huber Heights, passed away Wednesday, June 17th, 2020, at his home. He was born April 20th, 1946, to Bertha and William Morris. David is survived by his son, Zachary Morris, Zachary's wife, Ellen and their sons, Sebastian and Jonathan Morris, and David's sister, Sandy Archer. To help the family celebrate his life, you are invited to share during a life celebration memorial service on Friday, July 3, at 1:00 pm at Conner and Koch Life Celebration Home (92 W. Franklin Street, Bellbrook 45305). Interment will take place following the service at Royal Oak Cemetery (7217 National Rd, Brookville 45309). Please use David's online Book of Memories to share photos, condolences, and memories on his tribute wall. Those wishing to send flowers or plant a memorial tree can do so in memory of David at www.ConnerAndKoch.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
