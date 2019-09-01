Home

MUSSELMAN, David L. Age 85 of Brookville, OH, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019. He was born August 28, 1933 in Dayton, OH the son of Dutch and Mary Musselman. David was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He retired from the Dayton Fire Department in 1986 as an assistant chief and maintained close relationships with those he retired with. David and Gloria were well known collectors of fire antiques and other memorabilia across the country. He was also an historian of Dayton and surrounding areas. He was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria; son, Christopher; daughter, Rebecca Musselman; father, Dutch Musselman; mother, Mary (Ernest) Grubbs; and brothers, Richard, Bill and Jerry. David will be missed by his loving son, Steven (Kimberly) Musselman; grandchildren, Valerie ( Nathan) Spears and Melissa; great granddaughter, Lacy; sister-in-law, Marilyn (Bob) Hilton; special niece and nephew Marie and Gary Chihil and their children, Courtney, Rachel, and Nicolas (Nick); special friends, Vonda and Allen Spears; and no doubt, the many birds whom he loved and fed daily. Family will receive friends Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, where the funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Burial Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ohio's . To share a memory of David or a condolence to his family, visit www.newcomerdayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 1, 2019
