Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Mutter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Mutter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Mutter Obituary
MUTTER, David Michael Of Union, Ohio died at 65, early Sunday December 22 at ; due to many complications of cancer. A Native Ohioan, born in Chillicothe, has lived in the Dayton area since 1963. Graduated Vandalia-Butler HS in 1972, later studied art at the Riverbend Art Center. As an avid student of Bing Davis, he won a juried Sculpture competition, with a huge macram? called Tryptych , predating artists such as Jeff Koons. A master mason/bricklayer for over 40 years, he built hundreds of buildings and stone structures, including an exact replica brick 1889 outdoor bakeoven for Carriage Hill Metroparks. A booklover; fan of Tolkien, Stephen King, Ray Bradbury, Vonnegut , Lobsang Rampa.....Betty Crocker, Film Buff, he saw all the 'big' films, especially Deadpool, all Star Wars,Lord of the Rings, and all things Marvel. As a passionate cook, chef "Poppa D" presided from his grill for family gatherings, grilling his famous steaks and hosting Pizza Parties; If it's FRIDAY, Dave is makin' pizza! Special Xmas treats of Black Walnut Chews and the best Chocchip cookies ever. He'd dreamed of opening a restaurant, and he and his sister Shay were compiling a cookbook in his final weeks. Lifelong musician, he played trombone at VBHS, and later his beloved Gibson ES 335. Survived by his large, loving, very blended family: including children Sheldon Mutter and Larisa (Max) Rebello, their mom Deborah Kobesy, grandchildren Kai and Kellen Mutter, Ashley and Elias Rebello, great grandchild Lia Sue Edlyn; Parents Cecil Mae Beers (Mutter) father, Dane (Pricilla) Mutter; siblings Shay Mutter, Dane (Joyce) Mutter, and Denis (Melissa) Mutter; brother in law Barry McCormack, niece Alexis Mutter, nephews Benson McCormack and Colin Mutter. Preceded in death by sister Susan Mutter McCormack and stepdad Dr. Kenneth Beers. Condolences: Schilentz & Moore Funeral Home, Dayton, OH. Memorial Service to be February 15, 1pm, MVUUF.org (Miami Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship)
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -