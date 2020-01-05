|
|
MUTTER, David Michael Of Union, Ohio died at 65, early Sunday December 22 at ; due to many complications of cancer. A Native Ohioan, born in Chillicothe, has lived in the Dayton area since 1963. Graduated Vandalia-Butler HS in 1972, later studied art at the Riverbend Art Center. As an avid student of Bing Davis, he won a juried Sculpture competition, with a huge macram? called Tryptych , predating artists such as Jeff Koons. A master mason/bricklayer for over 40 years, he built hundreds of buildings and stone structures, including an exact replica brick 1889 outdoor bakeoven for Carriage Hill Metroparks. A booklover; fan of Tolkien, Stephen King, Ray Bradbury, Vonnegut , Lobsang Rampa.....Betty Crocker, Film Buff, he saw all the 'big' films, especially Deadpool, all Star Wars,Lord of the Rings, and all things Marvel. As a passionate cook, chef "Poppa D" presided from his grill for family gatherings, grilling his famous steaks and hosting Pizza Parties; If it's FRIDAY, Dave is makin' pizza! Special Xmas treats of Black Walnut Chews and the best Chocchip cookies ever. He'd dreamed of opening a restaurant, and he and his sister Shay were compiling a cookbook in his final weeks. Lifelong musician, he played trombone at VBHS, and later his beloved Gibson ES 335. Survived by his large, loving, very blended family: including children Sheldon Mutter and Larisa (Max) Rebello, their mom Deborah Kobesy, grandchildren Kai and Kellen Mutter, Ashley and Elias Rebello, great grandchild Lia Sue Edlyn; Parents Cecil Mae Beers (Mutter) father, Dane (Pricilla) Mutter; siblings Shay Mutter, Dane (Joyce) Mutter, and Denis (Melissa) Mutter; brother in law Barry McCormack, niece Alexis Mutter, nephews Benson McCormack and Colin Mutter. Preceded in death by sister Susan Mutter McCormack and stepdad Dr. Kenneth Beers. Condolences: Schilentz & Moore Funeral Home, Dayton, OH. Memorial Service to be February 15, 1pm, MVUUF.org (Miami Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship)
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 5, 2020