MYERS, David On November 18, 2019. David Matthew Myers of Roswell, GA, passed away due to complications from Parkinson's Disease. Dave was born on March 16, 1951 in Dayton, OH, to Richard and Marjorie (Bussdicker) Myers. He grew up in Dayton attending Loos Elementary and Fairview High School (1969). He graduated from Wittenberg University after which he had a long career in the printing industry with DuPont and Pitman Companies. Dave was a beloved husband, father, brother and friend, and he will be remembered warmly for his sense of humor, his contagious laugh, and for his easy way with people. A natural athlete, he played golf his whole life. He is preceded in death by his father, Richard and nephew G. Austin Snyder, III. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Patricia Marshall Myers, mother Marjorie, brother Jeff Myers (Kris), sister Ann Snyder (George), daughter Jessica Rodbell (Andrew), son Joshua Myers (Susanne), and five grandchildren; Eli, Penny, Clyde, Simon and Henry.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 22, 2019