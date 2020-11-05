1/1
David NOLAND
NOLAND, David Gorman

On Thursday, October 29, 2020, David Noland passes away from complications due to pneumonia. David was born on March 4, 1935. He grew up in Hamilton with his father

Thomas Noland. He graduated from the University of Notre Dame in 1957 with a degree in Journalism. He was proud to be a captain in the United States Marines. He was married to Kathy (Kilday) Noland for

fifty two wonderful and happy years. They will be dancing and holding hands together again. David was the loving

father to Beth (Kenric) Miller and Peggy (Greg) Young. He was loved by his grandchildren Katie (Matt) Hawk, Zachary (Grace) Miller, Megan (Alex) Bender, Jack Young, and Alex (Rileigh) Young. He was always amazed by his great-granddaughter Paisley Miller. He is survived by his brother John Noland, sister-in-law Roni Noland and nephew David (Maria) Noland and their son Alex. He is also survived by Kathy's family- Mike and Rosie Kilday, Sally and Dick Lewis, Denny and Gail Kilday and their families. David was a successful businessman in

Hamilton, Ohio, for over 50 years as the owner of Noland Camera Shop. After retiring, his love for reading led him to volunteer by reading to elementary school children. David was a kind man so please remember him with kindness in your hearts. Because of his love for animals, donations may be made to: Animal Friends Humane Society, In memory of David Noland 1820 Princeton Rd. 513-887-3062.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 5, 2020.
