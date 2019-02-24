OPPER, David Malin Of Arlington, Texas passed away on February 14, 2019 at the age of 70. David was born at University Hospital, Cleveland, Ohio on September 6, 1948. He was a 1966 graduate of Fairview High School, and received a degree in Education from Bowling Green State University. He was a member of Temple Israel, where he was Bar Mitzvahed in 1961. He proudly achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. David was a great son, brother, husband, dad and a friend to many. David was a lighting and scenic designer who spent many years touring the country with nationally-renowned musicians. His love was the theater and his last years were devoted to teaching at Tarrant County College in Fort Worth, Texas. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife Susie Opper, son Lawrence (Centry), mother Sydelle Hamburg Balas, brothers Gary (Kay) and Stephen (Sheila Barker), nieces Amy (Dawn) Opper-Scoville and Amanda as well as two great-nieces. He was predeceased by his father Lincoln Isaac Opper and stepfather Larry Balas. There will be a private family memorial. David loved all things nature, art and theater. Remembrances may be made in the form desired by friends. Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary