Marker & Heller Funeral Homes
5844 Old Troy Pike
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 275-7434
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Marker & Heller Funeral Homes
5844 Old Troy Pike
Dayton, OH 45424
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Marker & Heller Funeral Homes
5844 Old Troy Pike
Dayton, OH 45424
David PACKARD Obituary
PACKARD, David L. Age 84, of Dayton, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Grandview Medical Center. David was a U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran who retired after over 20 years of service as a Sergeant Major, which he accomplished in 17 years. He worked for 13 years at WPAFB in Material Control Policies. David was awarded 2 Bronze Star Medals for meritorious achievement; 2 Meritorious Service Medals as a Sr. Non-Commissioned Officer and Chief Enlisted Advisor; 1 Army Commendation Medal for exceptional meritorious service; 3 Commendation Medals for meritorious service; which includes 5 Oak Leaf Clusters. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Waltraud; and parents, Cornelius & Lillian Packard. David is survived by daughters & sons-in-law, Rebecca & Peter Qualy, Luana & Danny Wallace, Linda & Steve Mueller; sons & daughters-in-law, Mark, Eric & Sandra, Steven, Kenneth & Darlene; sisters, Ann Williams & Jacqueline Barrett; 20 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives & friends. Funeral service 11 AM Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Pastor Branden Jones officiating. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 6-8 PM at the funeral home.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 4, 2019
