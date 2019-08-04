|
PACKARD, David L. Age 84, of Dayton, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Grandview Medical Center. David was a U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran who retired after over 20 years of service as a Sergeant Major, which he accomplished in 17 years. He worked for 13 years at WPAFB in Material Control Policies. David was awarded 2 Bronze Star Medals for meritorious achievement; 2 Meritorious Service Medals as a Sr. Non-Commissioned Officer and Chief Enlisted Advisor; 1 Army Commendation Medal for exceptional meritorious service; 3 Commendation Medals for meritorious service; which includes 5 Oak Leaf Clusters. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Waltraud; and parents, Cornelius & Lillian Packard. David is survived by daughters & sons-in-law, Rebecca & Peter Qualy, Luana & Danny Wallace, Linda & Steve Mueller; sons & daughters-in-law, Mark, Eric & Sandra, Steven, Kenneth & Darlene; sisters, Ann Williams & Jacqueline Barrett; 20 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives & friends. Funeral service 11 AM Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Pastor Branden Jones officiating. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 6-8 PM at the funeral home.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 4, 2019