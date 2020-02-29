|
PATE, David E. Age 73, of Miamisburg, OH; died Monday February 24, 2020 at Dayton Veterans Administration Hospital. David was born in Mt. Carmel, OH on December 12, 1946 to the late Bill and Barbara (Cherry) Pate. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving in the US Navy. David was employed in Waste Management where he drove a front end loader. David was preceded in death by his daughter, Diane Pate, his brother, Stanley Pate; his ex-wife, Debbie Pate. He is survived by his two sons, Christopher and Steve Pate; grandchildren, Steven, Aryanna, Alyeena, Braxton, Ammie, and Haley. Funeral Services are 12pm Saturday February 29, 2020 at Anderson Funeral Home 1357 E. 2nd St Franklin, OH 45005 with full military honors. Visitation will be Saturday from 11am to 12pm. Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to send an online condolence.
