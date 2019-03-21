PATRICK, David A. Age 78, of Middletown, OH, passed away, Tuesday March 19, 2019 at Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties. He was born in Middletown, OH on August 31, 1940, to the late Robert & Adalaid Patrick. He retired from AK Steel after more than 39 years of service. David was a member of Poasttown First Church of God and Knights of Pythias. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Bradley S. Patrick (2013); and his sister, Anna Lou Macak. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Margaret A. (Wright) Patrick; his daughter Heather (Derek) Bloom; his daughter-in-law, Sukhween Patrick; 8 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., Saturday March 23, 2019 at Poasttown First Church of God, 6376 Germantown Road, Middletown, OH, where the Funeral Service will follow at 12 p.m., with Pastor Kevin Beck officiating. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery. Dalton Funeral Home, Germantown serving the family. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net Published in Journal-News on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary