PEEBLES, David K."Dave"



David K. Peebles "Dave" 55, passed away November 23, 2020. He was the son of Kenneth and Joann Peebles. Dave leaves behind spouse Deann, his loving mother Joann Peebles, his only son David Shane and wife Jessica Sanders. Preceding him, his father Kenneth Peebles, sister Lynn Marie Wise and Uncle John Peebles. Dave was a graduate of Beavercreek HS and a long time member of St Luke, he will be greatly missed by many. Services will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020, from 4:00-6:00 pm at Morris Sons Funeral Home 1771 East Dorothy Lane, Kettering OH.



