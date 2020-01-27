|
PIKE, David "Scott" Age 59 of Trenton, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020 at UC Medical Center. Scott was born on July 5, 1960 in Hamilton, the son of Geraldine "Gerri" (Begley) Pike and the late Melvin E. Pike. On December 18, 1981 in Hamilton, he married his wife of 38 years, Goldie Sandlin. Scott was a Truck Driver most of his life, working for Watson's Gravel and Alan Woods Trucking primarily. He was baptized at Edgewood Baptist Church in Trenton and was the former governor at the Trenton Moose. Scott is survived by his wife, Goldie; mother, Gerri; daughter, Amanda Pike; siblings, Kim (Robert) Wyatt, Traci (Rick) Anderson, and Kevin (Jamie) Pike; and some very special friends who remained by his side through his illness, Robyn and Andy Gardner, Terri Bowman, and Mark Mansu. He was preceded in death by his father, Melvin E. Pike. The family wants to thank all of the staff in the ICU at UC Medical Center for their impeccable care given to Scott during his brief stay with them. Visitation will be held from 3pm until 5pm on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, Ross Avenue at South "D" Street, Hamilton. Funeral Service will be held at 5pm on Wednesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com.
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 27, 2020