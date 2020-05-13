|
|
PINA, David Age 88, of Miamisburg, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020. David was born January 23, 1932 in East Falmouth, MA to the late James S. & Mary M. (Motta) Pina. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Doris Clayton, Joseph Faria, Eugene, Edmond and Alfred Pina. Dave is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Robbie Sue (Clough) Pina; children, Joan Pina, Garry (Kristine) Lloyd, Karen (Arthur) Nitsch, James Pina, Cheryl (Larry) Wylie and David Allan Pina; grandchildren, Demian Pina, Timothy and Jonathan Lloyd, Joel and Alicia Nitsch, Christopher, Cameron and Conner Wylie, and Isabella Pina; great-granddaughter, Opal Wylie; sisters, Madeline Tavares and Shirley Rodericks; and many other relatives and friends. Dave served in the U.S. Air Force, starting his career in Washington, D.C., as a jet engine mechanic, even working on Eisenhower's plane. The Air Force took him to many more places including Spain, California, Mississippi, South Dakota, Massachusetts, Maine, Alaska, Michigan, Vietnam and New Jersey. Dave retired in 1971 after a 20-year career. He continued to work in civil service for another 32 years and retired at age 72. Dave loved airplanes, camping, doing puzzles, helping others and spending time with his family. Private services will be held for the family. Dave will be laid to rest at Heritage Hills Memory Gardens in Springboro, Ohio.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 13, 2020