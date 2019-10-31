|
PORTER, David M. Age 58, of Algonquin, Illinois, formerly of Dayton, Ohio passed away suddenly at home on October 19, 2019. Dave was born in Pompton Plains, New Jersey on May 31, 1961 to Robert and Jane (McCallister) Porter. He was a graduate of Fairmont East High School in Kettering, Ohio and Indiana University. Dave was a rabid Hoosiers fan. Dave had a very successful career and held a variety of sales leadership positions at NCR, Teradata, and, most recently, SAS. Dave enjoyed spending time with family and friends, loved history, and enjoyed traveling. He loved golf and was also known for his smooth jump shot. Dave is survived by his wife, Brenda (Wittrock) Porter; his mother, Jane Porter; his brothers, Jim (Karen) Porter and Rick (Lisa) Porter; his father and mother-in-law, Carl and Mary Wittrock; his sisters-in-law, Carla (Bill) Hathaway and Lisa (Kent) Boevers; his nieces and nephews, Mac and Laine Porter, Mae, Will and Tess Porter, Michael (Mary) Hathaway, Alexander (Marie) Hathaway and Anna and Lily Boevers. He is preceded in death by his father, Robert Porter. A Celebration of Dave's Life was held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at the Willow Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Algonquin, Illinois. A Funeral Mass was held Saturday, October 26 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Huntley, Illinois. Cremation rites will be accorded privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Dave's name should be made to the . Online condolences may be expressed at willowfh.com
