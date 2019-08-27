|
|
PROESCHEL, David A. Age 81, died peacefully on Aug. 23, 2019 at Ohio Living at Mount Pleasant where he had been a resident since January. He was born in Hamilton on Oct. 29, 1937 to Otto and Jennie (Sixt) Proeschel of Hamilton. The family moved to the family farm in Trenton in 1941. He was a graduate of Trenton High School, class of 1955 where he played basketball and ran track. As a youth he participated in 4-H at the Butler County Fair. David was a lifelong farmer in Butler, Preble, and Montgomery Counties until his retirement. He married his high school sweetheart, Judy Beaty, in 1959 and together they raised three children: Steve (Kim) of Trenton, Chris (Amanda) of Seven Mile, and Becky (Les) Robinson of Franklin. He delighted in his six grand-children; Lindsay (Titus) Muncy, Chelsea Proeschel, Alex (Sarah) Proeschel, Krista (Josh) Lakes, Ben (Jenna) Proeschel, and Liana Proeschel. He also leaves behind three great grandchildren and one step-great grandchild. During his life he was a 4-H advisor to the St. Clair Township Livestock Club, a board member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Trenton, and a lifelong Ohio Farm Bureau member serving one term as Butler County president. In addition, he was a board member of Farm Credit Services and a member of the Butler County Antique Machinery Club. He loved to boat and started out boating on the Miami River and shared his love of boating with his family on Brookville Lake, Indian Lake, and Grand Lake St. Mary's. Even after retirement, he continued to repair, restore boats and outboard motors as a hobby. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife of 51 years, Judy, grand-daughter Kayla, two brothers, Robert and Paul, and one sister, Mary Catherine Mann. Friends and family may call on Thursday, August, 29th from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at Calvary Church of Hamilton, 2355 Jacksonburg Road, Hamilton, Ohio 45011, and one hour prior to funeral services being held Friday, August 30th, at 11:00 a.m., Hickory Flat Chapel, 4464 Morganthaler Road, Hamilton, with Bob Stacy, minister, officiating. Interment will be at Hickory Flat Cemetery. Arrangements are being attended to by Weigel Funeral Home of Hamilton. Online condolences may be made at www.weigelfuneralhome.com Memorial donations may be made to Hospice Care of Middletown, 3909 Central Avenue, Middletown, Ohio, 45044, www.yourhometownhospice.org
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 27, 2019