David PROFFITT
PROFFITT, David E. Age 72, Hamilton, died Friday, September 4, 2020, at his residence. He was born in London, Kentucky, on December 5, 1947, the son of George and Anna (Vandy) Proffitt. He is survived by his wife, Etta; son, Sean (Stacy) Jones; and his two grandchildren, Taylor and Sam Jones all of Hamilton, OH. Dave was an avid music lover and musician. He loved playing piano, the Hammond B3 organ, and collecting and playing guitars. When he wasn't playing music, he enjoyed fishing, spending time in the garden, and volunteering at Timberhill Baptist Church. Most of all, Dave loved his wife and family. His grandchildren were his pride and joy. The family would like to extend a thank you to Dr. Paula Weisenberger and staff, as well as Heartland Hospice for their excellent care. A private service will be held by the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Timber Hill Baptist Church, 144 Timber Hill Drive, Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

Published in Journal-News on Sep. 8, 2020.
