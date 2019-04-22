FLINN, David R. "Pat" Age 61 of Dayton, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital. He was born July 26, 1957 in Dayton, Ohio to the late William Michael and Anne (Royal) Flinn. He is survived by his siblings, Michael (Peggy) Flinn, Jeannie (Don) Krebs and Kathy (Sam) Mumpower; nieces and nephews, Jeannie Avent, Jason Reynolds, Joe Krebs, Lisa Krebs Hughes, Annie Mumpower and Glen Mumpower and an aunt, Evelyn Himes as well as numerous extended family and friends at Elsa's on Linden. Pat was a 1976 graduate of Fairmont East High School, Kettering. Pat followed his father into the tool and die industry as an apprentice and worked for Central Tool and Die of Centerville. The majority of his career was spent with FC Industries for 36 years advancing to the position of Plant Manager of Dayton Precision Aerospace Inc. Pat enjoyed NASCAR, fishing off of Key West, woodworking and a life of leisure. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date and memories and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting Pat's online memorial at www.NewcomerDayton.com Published in Dayton Daily News from Apr. 22 to Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary