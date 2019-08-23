Dayton Daily News Obituaries
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
View Map
David RANDALL


1933 - 2019
RANDALL, David A. 86, of Springfield, passed away on August 16, 2019 at Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born on July 20, 1933, son of the late Harold I. Randall and Margaret L. (Beach) Randall. He is survived by his nieces, Heather (Randall) Jordan, Aimee (Randall) Culp, Vicky Brooks, Cindy Metzger, Kathy Rising; Nephews Timothy McCoy and Douglas McCoy, along with numerous great nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Judy Randall and her children Barb Mullenix, Karen Orr and Colleen Wooten. David was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Robert H. Randall. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 10-11am in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A graveside service will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 23, 2019
