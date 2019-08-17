|
|
RAYMOND, David Walter Age 79, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. He was born in Springfield, Ohio on April 25, 1940 to the late Lawrence Austin and Ruth Marguerite (Hall) Raymond. David was a 1958 graduate of Springfield High School. He was an army sergeant and served as an intelligence specialist from 1962-65 in Paris, France, using his many international language skills. In 1969 he graduated from The Ohio State University with a Bachelor's degree in Russian Language. He worked at University of Dayton, the Current Digest of the Soviet Press and Battelle Institute, teaching, translating, editing, and doing research in Russian. In 1972 till retirement from the Ohio Department of Human Services in 1998, he did social work and community planning. David also was active in gay rights, co-chairing the first Columbus chapter of the Episcopal Church's LGBTQ+ support organization known as Integrity in the late 1980s; and volunteered for Stonewall Columbus. David played classical and jazz piano at church and home. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Thaddeus and Lawrence, and sister, Marcia. David is survived by his daughter, "Belle" Lisa Suzanne Raymond; son, Andrew (Danielle) Raymond; grandsons, Nicholas and Alexander and numerous nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, August 24 at 3 PM at St. John's Episcopal Church, 700 High St, Worthington, Ohio, 43085. Flowers are welcome or donations in David's memory may be made to Kaleidoscope Youth Center. www.kycohio.org. Family has entrusted SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL with final arrangements. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a favorite memory of David.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 17, 2019