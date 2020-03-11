|
REYNOLDS, David Eugene Age 40, passed away March 3, 2020. He was born September 22, 1979 in Middletown, OH to David & Sandra (Townsend) Reynolds. He worked for Metcalf Motors Unlimited as a Car Restorer. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Amy Jo & Michelle Lynn Reynolds. David is survived by his parents, David and Sandra; wife, Ashley Reynolds; children, Kayla Freeman, Chelsee, David Jr., Steven, Alexander, Ashton and Amelia Reynolds; grandchild, Kameran Freeman; brothers, Jason, Jeffery and Frank Reynolds and sisters, Pam Reynolds and Brandi (Kevin) Edwards. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 11:00 to 1:00 PM at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home at 6850 Roosevelt Ave. The Celebration of Life will follow on Saturday at 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Woodside Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home in memory of David. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 11, 2020