RIDDLE, David Paul Age 74, of Franklin, Ohio passed away in Kettering, Ohio on Thursday April 25, 2019. He was born in Irvine, KY, December 26, 1944, the son of Harry and Florence (Embry) Riddell. David was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was a member of the DAV. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and gardening. He loved following his children and grandchildren's sports, as well as coaching them. He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Gladys Anderson, Bonnie Stone, Pearl Hardy, Elsie Burton and Darlene Gentry; brothers, Harry, Claud, John, Jesse, Melvin and Hubert Riddell. David is survived by his wife of 51 years, Lynn Riddell; son, David P. (Angela) Riddell II; daughter, Angela K. (Kevin) Burnham; five grandchildren, Jordyn, Jacob and Jackson Riddell; Adyson and Aidan Burnham; great grandson, Silus Caudill and brother, Jack (Peggy) Riddell. He was a loving man who put others before himself. He took pride in his family. Funeral Services will be 11: 00 am, Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin St., Middletown, OH with Pastor Duane Harney officiating. Burial at Woodside Cemetery with full military honors. Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family. Published in Journal-News on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary