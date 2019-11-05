|
RIEGEL, Sr, David E. Age 90 of Brookville passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019. Born on July 9, 1929 in Montgomery County, Ohio to his parents, Leonard & Bessie Riegel. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his siblings, Clifford Riegel, Sue Marker, Jeanette Foote, and John Riegel; brother-in-law, Don Hileman; and sister-in-law, Ruth Hileman. David is survived by his wife of 69 years Carol (Hileman) Riegel; 3 children Norma (Randy) Bechtol, Donna (Jon) Holtzman, and David (Renee) Riegel, Jr.; 5 grandchildren, Chris, Marah, Kimberly, Chelsea, and Davey; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Donald (Janet) Riegel, sister-in-law, Clara Hileman; brother-in-law, Marvin Hileman; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. David was a proud U.S Army Veteran and served in the Korean War. He will be dearly missed by all that knew him. Visitation will be held on Thursday evening from 5-7 PM at Rogers Funeral Home in New Lebanon. Funeral service will be 10:30 AM Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 also at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Twin Valley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to in David's memory. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 5, 2019