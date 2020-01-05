Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marker & Heller Funeral Homes
5844 Old Troy Pike
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 275-7434
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Marker & Heller Funeral Homes
5844 Old Troy Pike
Dayton, OH 45424
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Marker & Heller Funeral Homes
5844 Old Troy Pike
Dayton, OH 45424
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David RUMEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David RUMEL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David RUMEL Obituary
RUMEL, David F. Age 89, of Dayton, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Bethany Village. David was a Product Designer for NCR for many years, a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and worked on Project Blessing through the church. He was an avid photographer & model rail roader for many years. David was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Barbara Jean; and son, Steven. He is survived by his daughter, Linda J. Holden of CA; brother & sister-in-law, Martin & Carol Rumel of NC; grandchildren, Christy & Michael; special friends, Mark & Judy Curtner of Dayton; and many other friends. Funeral service 11 AM Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Pastor Terry Bruns officiating. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 10 AM until service time. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to in David's memory.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -