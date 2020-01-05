|
RUMEL, David F. Age 89, of Dayton, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Bethany Village. David was a Product Designer for NCR for many years, a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and worked on Project Blessing through the church. He was an avid photographer & model rail roader for many years. David was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Barbara Jean; and son, Steven. He is survived by his daughter, Linda J. Holden of CA; brother & sister-in-law, Martin & Carol Rumel of NC; grandchildren, Christy & Michael; special friends, Mark & Judy Curtner of Dayton; and many other friends. Funeral service 11 AM Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Pastor Terry Bruns officiating. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 10 AM until service time. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to in David's memory.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 5, 2020