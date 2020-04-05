Home

Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH 45344
(937) 845-9477
David SAGERS

David SAGERS Obituary
SAGERS, David L. 73, of Fairborn, Ohio passed away April 3, 2020. He was born August 4, 1946 in Bedford, Indiana the son of the late Leon & Doris (Cummings) Sagers. He is survived by his wife, Susan Sagers; children, Cecilia, Maurice & Jesse Sagers, Stephanie Wade, Ian & Shane Robinson, Chad & Shannon Dollar, Lisa Daugherty, Heather Brooks; 20 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; a sister, Layla Bowles; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Private family services will be held at the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio. Burial will be in New Carlisle Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 5, 2020
