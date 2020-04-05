|
SAGERS, David L. 73, of Fairborn, Ohio passed away April 3, 2020. He was born August 4, 1946 in Bedford, Indiana the son of the late Leon & Doris (Cummings) Sagers. He is survived by his wife, Susan Sagers; children, Cecilia, Maurice & Jesse Sagers, Stephanie Wade, Ian & Shane Robinson, Chad & Shannon Dollar, Lisa Daugherty, Heather Brooks; 20 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; a sister, Layla Bowles; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Private family services will be held at the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio. Burial will be in New Carlisle Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 5, 2020