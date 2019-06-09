|
SCHIEMAN, David Gene 67, of Hampton, VA, passed away May 16, 2019. Born March 20, 1952, in Dayton, OH, he was the son of William and Nora Schieman. He moved from Dayton to Virginia Beach with his family in 1967. David loved music, especially playing guitar. He was also an avid reader. For many years David traveled and performed with rock & roll bands on the east coast and on cruise ships. David was preceded in death by his father, William F. Schieman and sister, Pauletta S. Schieman. Left to cherish his memory: his mother, Nora B. Schieman; brother, William D. Schieman; niece, Tracey E. Martinez; and nephew, Jefferey G. Schiemann. Arrangements are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to LINK of Hampton Roads, Inc. at www.linkhr.org. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 9, 2019