SCHNEIDER, David Earl "Dave" Age 72, of Washington Twp., passed away May 29, 2020. He was born February 26, 1948, in Dayton, OH, to the late Earl W. & Betty (Lotts) Schneider. Dave was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 46 years, Rebecca (Haller) Schneider. Dave was a 25 year football official, a 19 year baseball umpire and a 17 year softball umpire. He was the Head Official of WOJFC for about 8 years and worked on issues in the WOJFC to protect officials. Dave was one of the charter officials in the Kettering Officials Association started in 1992. He was respected by his peers as being one of the most fair and calm officials to work a game with his crew. He is survived by his wife, Linda A. Schneider; children, Holly (Bruce) Armes and Daniel (Jessica) Schneider; Linda's children, who he watched grow up, Beth, Alex and Julie; grandchildren, Hayley and Cole, Brooklynn, Bronx, Britayn, Berlyn and another little boy on the way this summer; Linda's grandchildren, that he considered his own, Nate, Ellie, Bryce, McCall, Luke, Wyatt, Caleb, Logan and Haley; great-grandson, Prestin Lee; brother, Dennis (Phyllis) Schneider; and many other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held from 5-8 pm on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd, where the funeral service will be held at 11 am on Friday. Pastor Pete Hood officiating. Dave will be laid to rest next to his first wife, Becky at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dave's memory to the Victory Project. To send a special message to the family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 3, 2020.