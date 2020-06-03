David SCHNEIDER
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SCHNEIDER, David Earl "Dave" Age 72, of Washington Twp., passed away May 29, 2020. He was born February 26, 1948, in Dayton, OH, to the late Earl W. & Betty (Lotts) Schneider. Dave was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 46 years, Rebecca (Haller) Schneider. Dave was a 25 year football official, a 19 year baseball umpire and a 17 year softball umpire. He was the Head Official of WOJFC for about 8 years and worked on issues in the WOJFC to protect officials. Dave was one of the charter officials in the Kettering Officials Association started in 1992. He was respected by his peers as being one of the most fair and calm officials to work a game with his crew. He is survived by his wife, Linda A. Schneider; children, Holly (Bruce) Armes and Daniel (Jessica) Schneider; Linda's children, who he watched grow up, Beth, Alex and Julie; grandchildren, Hayley and Cole, Brooklynn, Bronx, Britayn, Berlyn and another little boy on the way this summer; Linda's grandchildren, that he considered his own, Nate, Ellie, Bryce, McCall, Luke, Wyatt, Caleb, Logan and Haley; great-grandson, Prestin Lee; brother, Dennis (Phyllis) Schneider; and many other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held from 5-8 pm on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd, where the funeral service will be held at 11 am on Friday. Pastor Pete Hood officiating. Dave will be laid to rest next to his first wife, Becky at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dave's memory to the Victory Project. To send a special message to the family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home - South Chapel
Send Flowers
JUN
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home - South Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home - South Chapel
3940 Kettering Boulevard
Kettering, OH 45439
(937) 293-4141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved