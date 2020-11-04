1/1
David SELBY
1951 - 2020
SELBY, David Alan

Age 69, of Trenton, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Atrium Medical

Center. He was born April 15, 1951, in Middletown, OH, to Alan and Molly Selby. He was a production foreman for Atlas Roofing, retiring in 2015. He liked flying his drone, fishing and was a scuba diver trainer. He loved to work on cars, especially his prized corvette. David is survived by his wife, Jalane (Thomas) Selby; son, Damon David (Amber Nicely) Selby; granddaughter, Serenity Selby, grandsons, Kaden Oliver, Gage Selby; sister, Luana (John) Crow; many nieces, nephews and "wonderful" friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Valerie Selby. Visitation will be held Friday, November 6, 2020, from 11:00-1:00 pm at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 1500 Manchester Avenue, Middletown, OH 45042. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to family at


www.bakerstevensparrramore.com




Published in Journal-News on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home
NOV
6
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home
