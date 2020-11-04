Age 69, of Trenton, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Atrium MedicalCenter. He was born April 15, 1951, in Middletown, OH, to Alan and Molly Selby. He was a production foreman for Atlas Roofing, retiring in 2015. He liked flying his drone, fishing and was a scuba diver trainer. He loved to work on cars, especially his prized corvette. David is survived by his wife, Jalane (Thomas) Selby; son, Damon David (Amber Nicely) Selby; granddaughter, Serenity Selby, grandsons, Kaden Oliver, Gage Selby; sister, Luana (John) Crow; many nieces, nephews and "wonderful" friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Valerie Selby. Visitation will be held Friday, November 6, 2020, from 11:00-1:00 pm at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 1500 Manchester Avenue, Middletown, OH 45042. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to family at



