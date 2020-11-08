1/1
David SHEARD
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHEARD, David A.

Age 60, Hamilton, died Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Res Care in Middletown. He was born in Hamilton on March 23, 1960, the son of George (Bucky) and Dorothy (Messinger) Sheard. He had been employed for many years with Easter Seals and many of those jobs involved Pizza Hut, Meijer's and others. He is survived by his sisters, Carolyn Tuley and Judy (Boyd) Thomas and sister-in-law, Judy Sheard, all of Hamilton and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Gary Sheard and brother-in-law, Mike Tuley. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N.W. Washington Blvd. with Rev. Edwin Beck officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until time of the service. Memorials may be directed to the charity of one's choice. Online condolences are available at


www.weigelfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Weigel Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
10
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Weigel Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Weigel Funeral Home
980 NW Washington Blvd.
Hamilton, OH 45013
(513) 892-1524
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Weigel Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved