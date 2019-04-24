|
SHEELEY, David "Davey" Age 65, of Springfield, Ohio passed away Monday, April 22nd, at Springfield Regional Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born January 23rd, 1954 in Springfield, Ohio, to the late David and Patty Lee Sheeley. He was a proud veteran of The United States Marine Corp. Survivors include his daughter, Tara Sheeley, siblings, Mickee (James) Billig, Sandy (Bill) Schrom, Karen (Jason) West, Kelli (Mark) Hinko and sister in laws, Robin and Theresa Sheeley, five grandchildren, one great grandchild & numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, Teresa Sheeley, parents, David and Patty Lee Sheeley, brothers Daryl and Darrin Sheeley. He enjoyed spoiling his grandchildren and watching his favorite sports teams, The Chicago Cubs (Cubbies) and The Ohio State Buckeyes. There will be a Military Graveside Service at Ferncliff Cemetery on Thursday, April 25th @ 11:00 am. Arrangements in care of Ferncliff Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the . Online condolences may be left for the family at www.FerncliffCemetery.org
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 24, 2019