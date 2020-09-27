David SHOTWELL

SHOTWELL, David R. "Hawkeye" Age 80, of Middletown, OH; died Saturday April 25, 2020. David was born in Franklin, OH, on June 18, 1939, to the late Robert and Helen (Priest) Shotwell. David was a Deputy Sheriff with Warren County Sheriff's Office for 20 years and retired in 2002. He also volunteered with the Madison Township Life Squad for several years. David is survived by his wife of 53 years, Joy (Wills) Shotwell; his son, Chris (Misty) Shotwell; two grandchildren, Britney (Cotey) Hembree and Chase (Brittany) Shotwell; two great-grandchildren, Eva and Gabe Hembree; his sister, Jean Messmore; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other loved ones. A Memorial Service 1 pm Saturday October 3, 2020, at Anderson Funeral Home 1357 E. 2nd St Franklin, OH, with Pastor Marshall Duke officiating. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Madison Township Fire Department 5610 West Alexandria Rd. Middletown, OH 45042.