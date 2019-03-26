|
SPURLING, David Lee Age 67, of Lebanon, OH, died Sunday March 24, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Knoxville, Tennessee on August 17, 1951 to William and Ruth (Ogle) Spurling. David was a member of the Clearcreek Township Zoning Board, a longtime member of the Springboro Eagles. He was owner and operator of Spurling Construction Company for 33 years. He was preceded in death by his father, William J. Spurling, mother, Ruth Spurling. David is survived by his wife 25 years, Kathleen (Riley) Spurling; son, Derek (Tina) Spurling; sister, Peggy Swick; four brothers, Jerry Spurling, Tim Spurling, Ken Spurling, Jamie Spurling; and grandson, Brandon Miller. David was a dedicated husband and loving father. Please join us in a Celebration of his life at 4pm on Saturday March 30, 2019 at Anderson Funeral Homes 40 North Main Street Springboro, OH. Visitation will be Saturday from 1pm to 4pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Habitat For Humanity. Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to send an online condolence.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 26, 2019