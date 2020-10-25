David STARNES

STARNES, David W.
Age 71 of Dayton, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. He was a veteran of Vietnam having proudly served in the U.S. Army. David was a member of the 101st Airborne,
receiving a Silver Star, 2 Bronze Stars, a Combat Infantry Badge, Air Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal and Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal and Parachutist Badge. He was also
inducted into the Ohio Military Hall of Fame for Valor in 2011. David retired from Airgas with over 33 years of service. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years: Carolyn Sue (Stringer) Starnes, children: Tammy Carter of Union, Shelly Connarroe of TX, daughter-in-law: Jessica (Jeff) Schmidt, 9 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, brothers: Alan (Judy) Starnes of Dayton, Roger (Judy) Starnes Sr. of Wilmington, Donald (Vickie) Starnes of Troy, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: James and Bonnie (Mclain) Starnes, sons: Jeffrey Starnes, Donald Todd Harrison and brother: Albert Starnes. A Walk Through Visitation will be on Monday, October 26, 2020, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd, Englewood). Funeral Services will be held privately with interment at Fairview Cemetery in Englewood. Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic, the family asks that you please wear a mask and maintain social distancing guidelines. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton
