STOVALL, Jr., David Allen Died December 15, 2018, in Cincinnati, OH. He was born August 13, 1985, in Dayton, OH. He was preceded in death by his father, David Allen Stovall, Sr., in 2011 and by his mother, Stephanie Diana Knight-Almuniyr in 2014. He is survived by his grandmother Carolyn Stovall of Beavercreek, and by his three sisters, Melinda Schmeider of Lehigh Acres, FL, Niesha Harper of Xenia, and Ashley Knight of Dayton. He is also survived by his uncles Richard K. (Deanna) Stovall of Worthington, OH and John S. Stovall of Dayton, and by many cousins. Allen attended Beavercreek schools and graduated from Spring Creek Lodge Academy, Thompson Falls, Montana. Allen was an avid reader. He also excelled in cooking and worked at that endeavor in several Dayton area restaurants. Allen's warmth and love will be sorely missed by his grandmother Stovall. A graveside memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Mount Zion Park Cemetery, Beavercreek, OH with Pastors Larry Stroble and Joe Redmond officiating. Arrangements made by Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek Chapel. In loving memory of Allen's father and in lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to ( ). Condolences for the family can be made at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary