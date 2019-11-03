|
|
STUCK, David Michael Age 72, of Miamisburg, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. David was born in Dayton on June 23, 1947 to the late Walter & Mary Stuck. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during Vietnam. David is survived by his brothers, John Stuck and Tim Stuck; step-daughter, Jo-lynn Stuck; and many other relatives and friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 3, 2019