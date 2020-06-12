David SWEENEY
SWEENEY, David E. Age 53, of Englewood, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. He loved doing all sorts of things, including gardening, puzzles, and playing basketball. He also was interested in physics and math. David loved music and was an extremely talented guitar player, which brought he and his wife together. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Megumi Sweeney (Kadekaru); children, Eric Sweeney, Lizzy Sweeney, and Missy Sweeney; grandson, Adryan Sweeney; mother, Beverly Sweeney; brother, Dennis (Patsy) Sweeney; numerous relatives and friends, and beloved dog, Jinx. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Sweeney, and brother, Michael Sweeney. Services will be held privately by the family. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to House of Bread (9 Orth Avenue P.O. Box 60277 Dayton, OH 45406-0277). Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

