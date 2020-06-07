TUBBS, David Lee March 16, 1930 - June 2, 2020. He was born in Bessemer, AL, and attended the public school system. He served in the US Army in the Korean War. He retired from Dayton Walter Corporation. David had a winning smile, a beautiful voice that he exhibited in years past with the Male Chorus, and was loved by everyone he encountered. He enjoyed helping others and assisting with repairs. Special thanks to his later in life primary caregivers, his daughters, Vanessa and Pam. David was preceded in death by his wife, Willie Mae Tubbs, and his parents; two brothers, Roosevelt (Ruth) and Daniel (Virginia) Foster. He leaves to cherish his memory, his daughters, Anita (Ernest) Scott of Orient, Ohio; Sharon K. Tubbs of Gahanna, Ohio; Vanessa (Richard) Long and Pamela Hogan (James Anthony) of Dayton, Ohio; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; step children, Peggy (Joseph) Kennedy of Fairfield, Alabama; Robert A. Turner, Jr. of Dayton, Ohio; David Turner and James (Cheryl) Turner of Columbus, Ohio; along with a host of nieces, nephews and friends. David was a faithful member at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church, 2262 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton OH, where the masked public viewing will be held on Monday, June 8, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Interment at Dayton National Cemetery. Pastor Renard D. Allen officiating. www.lusain.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 7, 2020.