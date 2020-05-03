|
VAUGHN, David "Baby Dump" Age 78, of Dayton, departed this life May 1, 2020. Private funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., TUESDAY, May 5, 2020 at THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave., with Pastor P.E. Henderson, officiating. Walk thru public visitation 10:00 a.m. until time of service. (Due to the Covid-19, the family ask that mask are worn.) Interment: West Memory Gardens. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 3, 2020