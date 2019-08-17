|
|
VENRICK, David E. Passed away peacefully in his home in the early morning hours of August 10, 2019. David was born in Clark County, OH on June 20, 1941. He was predeceased by his father, Layton Scott Venrick, his mother, Ina P. Hartman, brothers Donald E. Venrick, Marion P. Venrick and sister, Betty J. Burr. David is survived by his children Kristine V. (Tracy) Blocker, R. Scott (Heather) Venrick, Connie V. (Gary) Pratt and Shannon M. Venrick as well as his grandchildren C. Trey Blocker, L. Walker Venrick, Jacqueline Venrick, Jaidyn Nelson, Abbey and Mallory Pratt, sisters Mary Lou (Bill) Blain, Rebecca (Paul) Smith along with many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand nephews. David loved the outdoors and spent many years farming his land as well as working at International Harvester in Springfield, OH, until he retired and moved to Hilton Head Island, SC in 1999 to fulfill his dream of living by the water. David never met a stranger, to know him was to love him and all of his crazy stories. The thing he loved most in the world was being "PaPa" to his grandchildren. Please join the family for a graveside service at McConkey Cemetery, Catawba, Ohio at 10:00 AM on Friday, August 23, 2019. Islandfuneralhome.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 17, 2019