David Wagner


1964 - 2019
David Wagner Obituary
WAGNER, David B. 55, of Beavercreek, passed away surrounded by his family on August 6, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father Howard H. Wagner. He is survived by his mother Nancy D. Wagner; his children Samuel (Adrianna) Wagner and Thomas (Brittany) Wagner; grandchildren Beck, and Cecelia; sister Amy (Ron) Hess; his beloved dog Bailey; and his aunts and uncle Dorothy (Rich) Erickson, Mary Creager and Betty Hawkes; and numerous cousins. David was a highly skilled picture framer at The Yankee Peddler for 30 years and loved using his talents towards interior design. He was able to spend his last years doing exactly what he wanted each and every day. David loved dogs, NASCAR, the Bengals, movies and Rob Dyrdek's "Ridiculousness" kept him laughing when he needed it! In lieu of flowers, if desired, please make a memorial contribution to ASPCA or a . A private burial will be held at the family's convenience. To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 11, 2019
