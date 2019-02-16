|
WALKER, David N. 63, of Spring Hill, FL, passed away unexpectedly on January 5, 2019. He was preceded in death by his mother, Zelma Walker, and his father, Roland Walker. David is survived by his sister, Shirley (Merwyn) Rodrigues; 2 nephews, Jerry (Carrie Kessler) Bell, and their son, Kade Bell, Patrick (Penny) Bell, and their children, Hailey Bell and Ethan Bell. Graveside service will be held at 1:00pm on Monday, February 18, 2019 at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens, 8200 W. National Rd., New Carlisle, Ohio 45344. A special message may be left for David's family at www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 16, 2019