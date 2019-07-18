Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home - Peebles
119 Rarden Road
Peebles, OH 45660
(937) 587-2500
Resources
More Obituaries for David WALLINGFORD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David WALLINGFORD


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David WALLINGFORD Obituary
WALLINGFORD, David R. 69 years of Peebles, passed away on Tues July 16, 2019. He was born in Sardinia on June 6, 1950, the son of the late Roy and Margaret (Gilkerson) Wallingford. Besides his parents he is also preceded by his brother, Irvin Wallingford. David is survived by his wife, Linda (Alley) Wallingford, daughter, Jayla Wallingford of Harveysburg, step-daughters, Angie Fritz of Peebles and Brandy Knauff of Peebles, step-son, David Fritz of Indiana, nine grandchildren, one great grandchild, two brothers, Richard Wallingford of Wilmington and Glenn (Joyce) Wallingford of Morrow and three sisters, Wanda Friend of Waynesville, Carolyn Moore of Clarksville and Darlene (Ron) Dusing of South Lebanon. A Memorial Service will be at a later date. Wylie-Thompson Funeral Home is taking care of the family. To sign our online guestbook, please visit us at www.thompsonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now