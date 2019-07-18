|
|
WALLINGFORD, David R. 69 years of Peebles, passed away on Tues July 16, 2019. He was born in Sardinia on June 6, 1950, the son of the late Roy and Margaret (Gilkerson) Wallingford. Besides his parents he is also preceded by his brother, Irvin Wallingford. David is survived by his wife, Linda (Alley) Wallingford, daughter, Jayla Wallingford of Harveysburg, step-daughters, Angie Fritz of Peebles and Brandy Knauff of Peebles, step-son, David Fritz of Indiana, nine grandchildren, one great grandchild, two brothers, Richard Wallingford of Wilmington and Glenn (Joyce) Wallingford of Morrow and three sisters, Wanda Friend of Waynesville, Carolyn Moore of Clarksville and Darlene (Ron) Dusing of South Lebanon. A Memorial Service will be at a later date. Wylie-Thompson Funeral Home is taking care of the family. To sign our online guestbook, please visit us at www.thompsonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on July 18, 2019