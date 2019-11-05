|
|
WALLPE, David H. "Scrub" Passed away unexpectedly at home at age of 64. Survived by his wife Shelly, he is the son of the late Walter and Loretta Wallpe of Morris, Indiana. He is the brother of Elaine (Charles) Bentfield, Willard (Donna) Wallpe, Rita (John) Baumer, Lucy (Robert) Sheldon, Joe (Therese) Wallpe, Nancy (Gary) Sander, as well as many loved nieces, nephews and treasured friends. In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by sisters Bernice (Don) Brebberman and Marceda (Bill) Metz. Scrub had a 42-year career in IT Logistics and Project Management with Digital Equipment, Hewlett-Packard, and PNC Bank. He was an avid sports fan and outdoorsman. He played softball for over 30 years, golfed, and was a long-suffering Bengals fan. He was a truly great friend and a man of integrity. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Life will be held 1 p.m., Sunday, November 10th, at the Knights of Columbus, 624 Delaware Road, Batesville, Indiana, 47006. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to the Knights of Columbus Building Fund or a . For online condolences go to www.weigelfh.com
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 5, 2019