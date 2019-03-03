Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
Resources
More Obituaries for David WEBB
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David WEBB

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David WEBB Obituary
WEBB, David Lee Age 64, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019 in Dayton. David was born on September 15, 1954 in Abilene, Texas to the late David Lee Webb, Sr. and Armour "Pinkie" Webb. David served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. David grew up in Texas, spent time in California, and lived his last remaining years in Ohio. He loved Harley Davidson, classic country music and had a love for animals. David will be remembered for his comical personality and humor. He was a loving father and grandfather. He was so proud of his girls and it was important for him to instill in them good morals and values. He adored his grandchildren and even inspired two of his grandsons to join the Marine Corps. David will be missed by his former wife and mother of his children, Cindy Webb; loving daughters, Shona (Tri) Chau, Jennifer (Marty) Newberry, Amanda (Tony) Zimmer and Tiffany Webb (Steve); grandchildren, Dustin, David, Gabriel, Tillie, Steve, Isaac, Aaron, Moriah, Micah, Joshua and Jonathan; great grandchildren, Grayson and Myla; sisters, Cheryl (Phil) Miller and Janet (Billy) Bisbee and many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Friday, March 8, 2019 from 12 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, OH. Messages of condolence may be left at www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now