WEBB, David Lee Age 64, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019 in Dayton. David was born on September 15, 1954 in Abilene, Texas to the late David Lee Webb, Sr. and Armour "Pinkie" Webb. David served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. David grew up in Texas, spent time in California, and lived his last remaining years in Ohio. He loved Harley Davidson, classic country music and had a love for animals. David will be remembered for his comical personality and humor. He was a loving father and grandfather. He was so proud of his girls and it was important for him to instill in them good morals and values. He adored his grandchildren and even inspired two of his grandsons to join the Marine Corps. David will be missed by his former wife and mother of his children, Cindy Webb; loving daughters, Shona (Tri) Chau, Jennifer (Marty) Newberry, Amanda (Tony) Zimmer and Tiffany Webb (Steve); grandchildren, Dustin, David, Gabriel, Tillie, Steve, Isaac, Aaron, Moriah, Micah, Joshua and Jonathan; great grandchildren, Grayson and Myla; sisters, Cheryl (Phil) Miller and Janet (Billy) Bisbee and many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Friday, March 8, 2019 from 12 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, OH. Messages of condolence may be left at www.NewcomerDayton.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 3, 2019