David WEEKS
1937 - 2020
WEEKS, David Albert

Age 83, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. He was born November 10, 1937, in Xenia, Ohio, to the late Emerson and Mildred Weeks. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Shirley Ann Weeks and his brother, Ronald Weeks. David is survived by his five children, Robert C. Weeks, Rebecca L. (David) Weeks Sayers, Karen D. (Michael) Benson, Gerald C. Head and Lisa S. (Gregory) Elliott; five grandchildren, Rebecca Nicole (Keith) Phillips, Brandon Elliott, Emma Elliott, Alyssa Benson, Amanda (Chris) Fletcher and five great-grandchildren, Brody, Graeme, Kate, Cole, and Hunter. He is also survived by beloved brothers and sisters, family, and FRIENDS. David was retired from General Motors/NCR and was a member of the Antioch Masonic Lodge. He was a jack of all trades and always willing to help others. In his spare time he enjoyed woodworking, cooking, fishing with his friends, storytelling and spending time with his family. David always supported and taught his family well. The family will always remember his words "Chin up kid". He is well loved and will be dearly missed by all those who knew him. Funeral Service will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

