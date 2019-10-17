|
WETHERILL, Sr., David Lee 79 of Naples, FL passed away peacefully on October 11, 2019. David was born April 18, 1940 in Springfield, OH to the late Claude C. and Louise Shultz Wetherill. David has been a resident of Naples for the past 12 years coming from Pittsburgh, PA. David graduated in 1958 from Springfield High School in Springfield, OH. He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Miami University, Oxford, OH, in 1962. He was an active member of the Phi Delta Theta Fraternity and continued to be an enthusiastic alumni throughout his life. David began his career working for Union Central Life Insurance in Springfield. He moved to Pittsburgh, PA in 1969 to work for BABB, Inc. and then as a partner of Hallowell and Associates. David was closely involved with the Rotary organization and Indian Guides and Princesses, was an avid gardener, and loved to golf. For the past 12 years, he resided in Naples, FL where he enjoyed spending as much time as possible with his grandchildren. David is survived by his wife, Mary Suzanne; his two daughters, Juliet Wetherill Smith, husband Scott, and Karen Wetherill Wright, husband Terence; two sons, David Wetherill, Jr and Richard Wetherill; six loving grandchildren, Nora, James, Luke, Byron, Trey and Sydney; his sister Diane Wetherill Schools, husband Arthur and his niece and nephew, Amy and Jay. He lived his entire life with the love and support of his family in his heart. A Memorial Service to celebrate his life will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11:00AM at North Naples Church, 6000 Goodlette Road, Naples, FL with a reception immediately following at the Club at the Strand, 5840 Strand Blvd., Naples, FL. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of David may be made to the .
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 17, 2019