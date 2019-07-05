Home

Herr-Riggs Funeral Home
210 S Main St
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 422-4545
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Herr-Riggs Funeral Home
210 S Main St
Middletown, OH 45044
Service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Woodside Cemetery Chapel
1401 Woodside Boulevard
Middletown, OH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David WITTMAN


1948 - 2019
David WITTMAN Obituary
WITTMAN, David R. Age 71, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Parkside Rehab and Nursing Facility in Fairfield. He was born February 7, 1948 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and moved to Ohio when he was 10 years old. He graduated from Middletown High School Class of 1966. David was a member of the First United Methodist Church and a member of the P.R.O.M.I.S.E.S. choir. He also was a member of the Middletown High School Quarterback Club, the Boy Scouts Order of the Arrow, and was the 1993 Ambassador for MRDD. David enjoyed listening to a wide variety of music, including jazz, oldies, classical and had intended to pursue a career in broadcast radio as a D.J. David cherished the memories of his time in the Middletown Public School System and remembered the names of all his classmates and teachers. Preceding him in death were his parents, Richard and Rowena (Dillard) Wittman. He is survived by one sister, Ann (Allen) Stankiewicz; one brother, Joe (Sue) Wittman; five nieces and nephews, John (Lauren) Stankiewicz, Rachel (Ed) Smith, Abby (Logan) Waldon, Noah Rogers and Jonah Rogers; and many extended family and friends. Visitation will be Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, Ohio 45044. Services will be Monday, July 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Woodside Cemetery Chapel, 1401 Woodside Boulevard, Middletown, 45044, with Rev. John Wagner officiating. Interment will follow at Woodside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Middletown Athletic Boosters, 601 N. Breiel Boulevard, Middletown, Ohio 45042. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com
Published in Journal-News on July 5, 2019
