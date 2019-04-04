|
WOURMS, David F. Age 56, follower of Jesus Christ, beloved husband and father, passed away suddenly March 28, 2019 in Hilliard, Ohio. Born in 1962 in Dayton, OH, David was preceded in death by parents Francis and Phyllis Wourms and sister Gail Anne Yarnall. Survived by wife Julie K. Wourms and their children Sara (Jon) Fritsch, Rachel (Reilly) Guerra, Elizabeth, Christopher, and Ian. Also survived by brother Charles (Cindy) Wourms, brother-in-law Dana Yarnall, brother-in-law John (Linda) Andrews, Jim (Ahlem) Andrews, mother-in-law Lois Andrews, father-in-law John F. (Vera) Andrews and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Graduate of Beavercreek H.S. (1980) and Wright State University (1985). David was a Human Factors Research Scientist at Battelle Memorial Institute in Columbus, OH. Celebration of Life service to be held April 6th 2:00pm at Fellowship Baptist Church, 6720 Shier Rings Rd., Dublin, OH Arrangements made by Tidd Funeral Home, Hilliard, OH In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the , 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231-4596 and Lifeline of Ohio, 770 Kinnear Rd. #200, Columbus OH 43212.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 4, 2019