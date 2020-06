YODER, David Michael Age 83, of Bellbrook, Ohio passed away on June 10, 2020 at Hospice of Dayton . David was born on July 9, 1936 in Dayton, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years Marie, father Donald Yoder, mother Margaret (Bubp), a brother Donald Jr., and a sister Susan. He is survived by his daughter Christine, sons David Jr, Michael (Jennifer) and Daniel. Grandchildren Amy and Sara Yoder. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. David was a graduate of Roosevelt High School. Worked at Tischer Hardware and was a Vice President at Gardner-Tobin Incorporated for over 40 years. He was a member of the Dayton Railway Historical Society and enjoyed his collection of local history books, doing crossword puzzles, researching genealogy and had a passion for trains and trolleys. Funeral Services will be private, with a memorial celebration of his life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests sending, donations to The Hospice of Dayton , 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, Ohio 45420. Dave was a quiet, kind, and gentle soul, who will always be remembered by those who loved him. On line condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com