YODER, David Michael Age 83, of Bellbrook, Ohio passed away on June 10, 2020 at Hospice of Dayton. David was born on July 9, 1936 in Dayton, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years Marie, father Donald Yoder, mother Margaret (Bubp), a brother Donald Jr., and a sister Susan. He is survived by his daughter Christine, sons David Jr, Michael (Jennifer) and Daniel. Grandchildren Amy and Sara Yoder. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. David was a graduate of Roosevelt High School. Worked at Tischer Hardware and was a Vice President at Gardner-Tobin Incorporated for over 40 years. He was a member of the Dayton Railway Historical Society and enjoyed his collection of local history books, doing crossword puzzles, researching genealogy and had a passion for trains and trolleys. Funeral Services will be private, with a memorial celebration of his life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests sending, donations to The Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, Ohio 45420. Dave was a quiet, kind, and gentle soul, who will always be remembered by those who loved him. On line condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 14, 2020.