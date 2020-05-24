|
YOUNG, David Allan "Dave" 78, of Washington Township, passed away May 20, 2020 surrounded by his wife and daughters after a very brief stay at . Dave was born May 1, 1942 in Dayton, Ohio to Burns and Golden Young. On April 8, 1967 he married his wife of 53 years, Mary (Leen). Together they raised two loving daughters and enjoyed spending time with their four amazing granddaughters. Dave worked at General Motors for 36 years, retiring from the Vandalia Delphi plant after 6 years working as a Sr. Project Manager. Following retirement, he volunteered at Southview Hospital's inpatient pharmacy for several years. Dave also spent time golfing and tending to his yard. During the winter, he enjoyed time with Mary in Cape Coral, Florida along with golfing and fishing with all his condo friends. Dave was a man of faith, a devoted husband, and loving father and grandfather. In addition to his wife, Mary, he is survived by this two daughters, Beth (Todd) Whitehead and Julie (Kevin) Buchanan; four granddaughters, Megan and Lauren Whitehead, Colleen and Rachel Buchanan; sister Barbara Musselman; along with brother-in-law Tom (Judy) Leen and sister-in-law Judy (Lawrence) Whitehead; nephews Scott Musselman, Mark Musselman, Brian (Jennifer) Leen, and Randy (Jen) Leen; and nieces Alissa (Brian) Gantt and Molly (Jason) Holt. Dave was preceded in death by his parents as well as his father and mother-in-law, Thomas and Maxine Leen, and brother-in-law Harold Musselman. Visitation is from 10 AM to 11AM Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Church of the Incarnation, Centerville, Ohio. The mass of Christian burial will follow at 11:00 AM. For those attending the visitation or mass, please wear a mask. The mass will also be live streamed at www.incarnation-parish.com. Burial will be held privately at a later date at David's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton OH 45420 or Church of the Incarnation, 55 Williamsburg Lane, Dayton, OH 45459. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 24, 2020